RICHARDSON WEALTH WELCOMES LEADING TEAM IN HALIFAX

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, is pleased to announce the addition of a highly respected six-woman wealth-management team to the firm's Halifax branch.

The team is led by Mary Ellen Byrne, Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor, and includes Julie Grant, Investment Advisor; Paula Campbell, Associate Investment Advisor; Jennifer O'Connor, Associate; Lisa Kuehn, Associate; and Noha Elkady, Associate. They are moving their top-tier practice to Richardson Wealth from a leading bank-owned firm, where they were one of the largest teams, managing close to half a billion dollars in client assets.

"The investments we have made in our business to better serve advisors and their clients, combined with our strong brand and independent values, make Richardson Wealth a destination for top teams and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome this outstanding group to our firm," said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Richardson Wealth and its parent company, RF Capital Group.

"This is another meaningful step in bringing more women into the business as we grow," Mr. Kapoor added. "We set an ambitious goal of 50 per cent – which we knew would not be easy to reach – to ensure we challenge ourselves every day to do all we can to advance women not only at Richardson Wealth but in the broader wealth-management industry."

The Company recently announced that Kate Murdoch, a 2020 finalist in the IIAC's Top Under 40 Award, joined Richardson Wealth's new Victoria, British Columbia office, and Shivika Sharma joined the firm's Calgary, Alberta office.

In addition to recruiting women to the firm, Richardson Wealth is focused on furthering the careers of women in wealth management with professional development opportunities for younger advisors and significant financial support. In 2023, the firm launched a $25-million financing program to help young advisors buy books of business.

The focus also extends to the executive level. Richardson has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2024 Women Lead Here rankings for advancing women in the executive ranks.

"This extraordinary team in Halifax is a dynamic addition to our advisor group and to our Halifax branch, and we welcome Mary Ellen Byrne Wealth Management and their clients to Richardson Wealth," said Natalie Bisset, SVP, Head of Corporate Development at Richardson Wealth. "From our first meeting, it was clear that their dedication to excellence, well-articulated team values, and strong ties to community made them a fit at Richardson Wealth."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.5 billion in assets under administration (as of April 830, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

