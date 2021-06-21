TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) has engaged with Envestnet to build the premier financial wellness network, in support of its ambitious growth strategy.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have clearly stated our intentions to make Richardson Wealth the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high-net-worth clients. Becoming strategic partners with Envestnet, a company that is simply best-of-breed in its category, is in perfect alignment with our bold goals. Envestnet allows us to expand our definition of advice and address our clients' entire financial lives in an intelligent, connected way. This is a wonderful union of two like-minded companies."

A committee of Richardson Wealth advisors across Canada overwhelmingly voted in favour of this leading-edge technology. Envestnet's open architecture and advanced portfolio solutions made its financial wellness ecosystem the clear choice for our discriminating entrepreneurs.

"Envestnet was selected because its state-of-the-art offering will provide our advisors with the tools they need to compete in the ever-evolving marketplace—exactly what we were looking for in a strategic partner," said Sarah Widmeyer, Director of Wealth Strategies at Richardson Wealth. "When you take into account that more than 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies, including 47 of the 50 largest US wealth management and brokerage firms leverage the Envestnet platform, I can safely say our committee has made an incredibly astute call for today, and for our future."

Advisors affiliated with Richardson Wealth will be able to utilize in-depth data analytics within Envestnet's Enterprise Portal for delivering holistic, bespoke client solutions that are hyper-personalized. The partnership will also enable Richardson Wealth's internal portfolio managers to seamlessly integrate third-party discretionary accounts into diversified global portfolios, without the administrative burden typically associated with such integrations. To learn more, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/enterpriseportal.

"Our data-driven portfolio management tools, and our unified managed account platform, will empower Richardson Wealth's advisors with the intelligence, insights, and guidance they need to make a stronger impact on every client's financial life," said Louis D'Addario, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business Development at Envestnet.

This partnership is another reason why talented professionals across the industry will be looking closely at Richardson Wealth, a place where the name on our door means something. It is also another perfect example of how our firm continues to deliver on all our promises.

ABOUT Richardson Capital Group

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.5 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

Richardson Wealth and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

