TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG), is pleased to announce that Broadley and Associates, a fast-growing advisor team led by investment advisors Rebecca Broadley and Preston Howell, today joins the firm's Calgary office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca, Preston, and their entire team to Richardson Wealth. The values of this highly motivated and dynamic group are aligned with ours, including their commitment to an exemplary client experience," says Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Wealth. "Their outlook, their ambition, the quality and size of their practice — almost $400 million —- and their foresight is so impressive. With us, they have the platform needed to continue their growth journey."

"After evaluating many options on where we can best serve the evolving wealth management needs of our clients, we chose Richardson Wealth because of its rich 90-year history in financial services, its advisor-centric entrepreneurial culture, and the significant investments the firm has made to support advisors in serving their clients," says Broadley. "And as one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, Richardson Wealth has created an outstanding environment for women to thrive in our industry."

With the addition of Broadley and Associates, Richardson Wealth's Calgary office has grown to 29 advisor teams managing nearly $9 billion in client assets.

Nationally, Richardson Wealth has now added eight teams managing approximately $2 billion in the past several months. Of these teams, three are led by extraordinary women and they include eight women advisors in total. Overall, the firm now has 154 teams managing in excess of $37 billion in assets.

"Now that we have built our foundation, we are attracting many high-quality advisors like Rebecca and Preston to Richardson Wealth and making meaningful progress on our goal of increasing the number of women advisors," says Natalie Bisset, SVP, Head of Corporate Development. "Rebecca and Preston have entrusted us with the responsibility to help them serve their growing business for years to come, and we are delighted that they have joined us on our journey to become the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $37.1 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work.

