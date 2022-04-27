TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) was named on the 2022 list of Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for organizations with 100-999 employees by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. Today marks the third time Richardson Wealth has received this accolade.

"This recognition is an undeniable signal that as our company expands, our people firmly believe in our culture and values. Purpose and service drive the culture we have created. And our values of courage, kindness, belonging and trust, as well as our standard of excellence in all we do, are the foundation of our continued success," says Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud that our people shared their voices and are noticing the strides we are making toward our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and growing the number of women at our firm," says Kapoor.

The Best Workplaces™ in Canada is a substantial study on Canadian business culture and employee experience. Great Place to Work® Canada surveys over 600 organizations with 130,000 employees taking part, across multiple industries and company sizes. Through a confidential survey, employees share their feedback on their organization's culture.

"Providing an exceptional workplace experience is a must in today's world of change. Our people-centric culture allows us to develop new ways to meet the needs of an evolving industry and workforce," says Lynne Brejak, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer. "The survey was taken during the second year of the pandemic, and we're pleased the results show how connected our employees stayed to our culture and values during this time. This is also reflected in our recognition as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work earlier this year."

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $37.1 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high-net worth or ultra-high-net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, in Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

