TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Ontario by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

This is the fourth recognition Richardson Wealth has received this year along with being named on the 2021 list of Top 50 Best Workplaces™, Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a result of direct feedback from our people – our greatest assets. Knowing we continue to be graded so positively is immensely fulfilling. Our culture is one of our proudest attributes and we are fiercely committed to it. Being named on this list is more evidence we are focused on the things that really matter."

To be eligible for the Best Workplaces™ in Ontario list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and be headquartered in Ontario. Great Place to Work determined the best companies based on an overall Trust Index score from their Ontario-based employees. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

ABOUT US

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.5 billion in assets under administration (as at May 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations

