TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) was named on the 2021 list of Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for organizations with 100-999 employees by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This is the second time Richardson Wealth has been given this recognition in the past three years.

To be named a Best Workplace, Great Place to Work® executes a culture audit focused on management policies and practices. This audit looks at various dimensions of trust such as thanking, listening celebrating, caring and sharing, to name a few. The collected data provides a thorough view of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is another powerful endorsement of our culture, our company and indeed, our people. This award highlights our commitment to create an environment so valued that our talented people would publicly and objectively lead us to being named one of the best. It is also a strong vote of confidence when we consider that just last month, we were also named one the Best Workplaces for Women™. These awards reinforce our decision to fully embrace the values and highest standards espoused by the esteemed Richardson brand for more than 90 years in the financial services industry. It is these values and standards that are attracting talented professionals who are turning to us to pursue their careers in the fast-expanding Canadian wealth management industry, and their clients who are seeking their unmatched advice".

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $32.7 billion in assets under administration (as at March 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021 and a Top 50 Best Workplace in Canada. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

