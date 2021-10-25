TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) is proud to announce that Sascha Issacs has filled the newly created role of Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Family Office Wealth Counsel.

"It's our goal to dig deep and find the very best fit for our corporate role opportunities. This means we strive to hire people with highly specialized expertise and exceptional industry experience. Sascha is the ideal subject matter expert for this role because of her rich resume and wealth management history on Bay St.," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Group. "We are also on a determined effort to attract strong women at every level of our organization and onboarding Sascha is more proof that we are experiencing serious momentum."

Ms. Issacs, who joined from CI Private Client, will play a critical role in supporting Richardson Wealth's Portfolio Managers and Investment Advisors and create a unique but consistent client experience across our Family Office Wealth Counsel. She will also be instrumental in determining the office's strategic multi-year roadmap including asset and revenue growth.

"Sascha is an incredible addition to our team of focused experts who provide direct consultation to our advisors," Sarah Widmeyer, SVP, Head of Wealth Strategies at Richardson Wealth commented. "Her depth of knowledge will continue to help Richardson Wealth be the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors & their high net-worth clients."

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.5 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

For further information: Investor and media contacts: RF Capital, Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: 647-297-5788 or [email protected]

