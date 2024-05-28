TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), announces that Derek Perritt has been appointed to Vice President, Wealth Planning and Solutions, within its Wealth Strategies group.

Mr. Perritt brings 30 years of industry experience with a concentration in the high-net-worth (HNW) space, most recently as the Regional Manager, Wealth Advisory Services, at TD Private Wealth. Perritt will lead Richardson Wealth's Insurance and Tax & Estate Planning teams, focusing on expanding the national expertise in these groups and equipping the firm's advisors with wealth strategies, solutions, and resources to best serve their clients.

"Derek's strong record of building high performance teams and delivering best-in-class insurance and investment management solutions and strategies for HNW clients made him an excellent choice to step into this leadership role," says Sarah Widmeyer, SVP, Head of Wealth Strategies, at Richardson Wealth.

"As we pivot toward accelerating growth, this appointment is a testament to our advisor-centric culture. Having worked closely with Derek at TD Private Wealth, I can attest to his ability to lead wealth professionals in providing holistic advice to allow clients to achieve their goals," says Dave Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, Richardson Wealth.

As the Company moves toward its ambitious goals, enhancing its insurance and tax and estate planning services is a key part of becoming the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients.

