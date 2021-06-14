TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today the appointment of Christina Clement to the newly created position of Vice President, Practice Growth & Execution for its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth). Ms. Clement joins the Company effective today.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "At our shareholders' meeting last month, we emphatically declared that we are entering an exciting new phase of a multi-year transformation. Christina's onboarding is aligned to our organic growth goals. Her mandate is to provide support and tools to help our advisors and their high net worth clients thrive here better than anywhere else."

Christina has extensive experience working with advisors and an impressive track-record delivering bottom line results. Previously, as Head of Practice Management at BMO Private Wealth, she led a team of practice management consultants supporting over 900 advisory teams. Prior to that, she had successive roles at RBC Dominion Securities including advisor training, practice management consulting where she coached the top 500 advisors across Canada and branch management. Her consulting, training, and sales management skills, along with her superior organization, time management and listening skills will make her an incredible asset to our Company and a popular resource among our advisory teams.

This hire puts us right on track to further enhance our advisor-centric culture. It is another proof point that we have every intention of unlocking our full potential by leveraging our industry's top talent. It is also a compelling statement about the quality and diversity of our growing leadership team.

ABOUT US

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.5 billion in assets under administration (as at May 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

