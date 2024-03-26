TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth announces, effective today, Kevin Shubley has been appointed Vice President, Business Strategy & Analysis.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Shubley has comprehensive wealth management experience including strategic execution, change management, investment product development and technology platform implementations. His strengths center around people leadership, strategic thinking, P&L management, and advisor/employee development and engagement.

Most recently, Mr. Shubley worked at Gluskin Sheff & Associates as Vice President, Head of Strategic Initiatives. Prior to that, he was at TD Bank Group in progressively senior roles. In his last role, he oversaw a line of business that managed over $37 billion in AUM for high net worth and institutional clients.

"Kevin is an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Richardson Wealth's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Dave Kelly. "Having worked together at Gluskin Sheff and then at TD for many years, I have seen first-hand what he can achieve. His track-record of driving bottom line results is inspiring, and I am confident he will help us advance our agenda to achieve our ambitious goals."

In his role, Mr. Shubley will leverage the momentum that the company has been building since the conclusion of its digital transformation. He and his team will accelerate the ambitious work that is now underway, ensuring advisors have critical business intelligence they need to better serve their clients and grow stronger practices.

Kish Kapoor, President & Chief Executive Officer of Richardson Wealth said: "Mr. Shubley understands the opportunities, sees the possibilities, and believes in our vision. We are thrilled that people like Kevin are attracted to the name on our door and chose to be part of our journey."

Said Kevin Shubley: "I was attracted to Richardson Wealth's advisor centric, entrepreneurial, and high-touch boutique culture that clearly sets them apart. I'm eager to hit the pavement running and help Richardson Wealth become the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.2 billion in assets under administration (as of February 29, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

