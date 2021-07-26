TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today that Christopher J. Curtis, Alysha To and Matthew Castling have joined the national Tax and Estate Planning team, supporting the Western Canadian Region of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited.

"Tax and estate planning is a cornerstone of our wealth management offering. These key hires have the necessary skills and experience to provide incredible value to our advisors and high-net-worth clients in Western Canada. By choosing Richardson Wealth for the next chapter of their careers, they signal that our bold growth initiative to attract the industry's top talent is succeeding," says Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Curtis will serve as Vice President, Western Region, Winnipeg, and brings significant accounting and legal experience to Richardson Wealth. He was previously an accountant in private practice, and after being called to the Manitoba Bar, he joined Canada Life as in-house counsel. His subsequent years working as a wealth and tax planning consultant will be particularly beneficial to our advisory teams.

Joining us as a Senior Financial Planner, Western Region, Vancouver, Ms. To will provide our clients with comprehensive wealth services, including expert insights on tax, intergenerational wealth transfer, philanthropy, and strategic retirement and estate planning. Alysha joins us from Canaccord and is an active member in the industry, serving as Chair of the Programs Committee for the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Vancouver Executive. She also serves as a mentor to students through various organizations, including Junior Achievement of British Columbia.

Mr. Castling joins us as a highly experienced Financial Planner, Western Region, Calgary. Having started his financial planning career in 2013, he has consistently progressed to work on more complex and sophisticated planning for high-net-worth families. His career path started at T.E. Wealth and progressed through various positions at banking institutions in British Columbia. In addition to holding the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, Matthew has a Bachelor of Business Administration and Diploma of Technology (Personal Financial Planning) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34 billion in assets under administration (as at June 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

