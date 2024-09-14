Residents and visitors participated in various fun family activities, a barbeque, live musical performances and storytelling, and a boat parade at the lighthouse and in the community of Louisbourg.

In 2023, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced a $1.3 million refurbishment project of the lighthouse. The project included a variety of concrete repairs, surface cleaning, recoating of the light tower, and other interior and exterior repairs. The final step in the refurbishment – replacement of the windows – will be done in the next few weeks.

Over the years, the structure was damaged in battle, destroyed by fire, and rebuilt several times. Construction of the current lighthouse began in 1923 and completed in 1924. The land on which it now sits is administered by Parks Canada and is part of the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site.

National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. From lighthouses to battlefields, historic neighbourhoods to cultural landscapes, there is an amazing array of places and stories to discover. The Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site is North America's largest historical reconstruction and is a key driver of tourism to Cape Breton Island. The investment in the refurbishment of the Louisbourg Lighthouse ensures both tourists and seafarers alike can appreciate and benefit from the lighthouse for years to come.

Quotes

"Louisbourg Lighthouse is a cherished symbol of local culture and a beacon for visitors. The restoration of this beloved lighthouse ensures its continued significance and enhances the visitor experience at Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, all in time for the site's centennial celebration in 2024."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Investments in the preservation and restoration of national historic sites will protect these important heritage places for future generations. I am pleased to see that this historic Cape Breton landmark has received these much-needed upgrades. Locals and tourists alike have visited this historic landmark for 100 years now and will continue to visit for the next 100 years, thanks in part to investments like these."

Mike Kelloway,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and

Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

Quick Facts

Lighthouse Point is the site of the first lighthouse in Canada . It was built by the French settlers and was first lit in 1734. The foundations of this lighthouse, as well as the foundations of the second lighthouse that stood on Lighthouse Point from 1847 to 1923, are still visible on Lighthouse Point.





. It was built by the French settlers and was first lit in 1734. The foundations of this lighthouse, as well as the foundations of the second lighthouse that stood on Lighthouse Point from 1847 to 1923, are still visible on Lighthouse Point. The current lighthouse was built in 1923 and lit in 1924. Lighthouse keepers watched over it until 1990, when the lighthouse became fully automated. It still serves the active fishing community at Louisbourg today.





Once the refurbishments to the lighthouse are complete, the green space at Lighthouse Point will once again be accessible to visitors year-round. Visitors can enjoy interpretive panels and picnic tables near the lighthouse as well as at the nearby Kennelly's day-use area.

