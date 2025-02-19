RHEI Unveils Made: The Personalized AI Dream Team for Creators

The emotionally intelligent AI platform empowers creators with a personalized dream team of proactive and highly specialized AI agents, unlocking creativity

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - RHEI, a global leader in content distribution and marketing for the creator economy with more than 600M monthly users, today unveiled Made , an emotionally intelligent AI platform that provides creators of any size with a virtual dream team. Today, Made is introducing two AI agents: Milo, Made's Creative Director, and Zara, a Community Manager for all.

This team consists of fine-tuned AI agents that address the complex strategic, tactical and operational challenges creators experience as they try to create exciting content for all platforms, formats, and languages. Made's specialized AI agents can adapt to and align with creators to address their needs proactively, driving sustainable growth and reigniting their creativity.

Milo transforms creator visions into compelling, high-impact stories, aligning seamlessly with their unique voices while driving engagement and performance. As a master brainstormer, he refines concepts into polished masterpieces. Meanwhile, Zara bridges the gap between creators and their fans, fostering authentic connections. Designed to grasp audience sentiment and engagement strategies, she ensures fans feel heard, valued, and connected to the creator's journey. By providing deep community insights and strategic recognition, Zara strengthens fan loyalty and cultivates a sense of shared purpose, making Made an essential partner for today's content creators.

Each Made agent is personalized to the creator and highly in-tune with relevant micro and macro trends. The AI agents perform everything from analyzing trends, creator interactions, and audience behaviors, to distilling successful strategies from RHEI's 5 petabytes of proprietary data.

"Made represents a paradigm shift in how we approach creativity and innovation," said Shahrzad Rafati, CEO, RHEI. "The intelligence and sheer scale of foundational models have already begun to surpass what we're consistently able to tap into as humans. Our agents are not just connecting increasingly complex foundational models with the human brain; we've built highly complex algorithms for each agent, equipping them with vital skills to be the best possible creative partner. This elevates the agentic approach to a true symbiosis between humans and AI. Made is the first comprehensive ecosystem of AI agents for human creativity."

Made is designed to be a complementary tool, not a substitute or replacement for human creativity. The creator economy has boomed in recent years, increasing more than 400% in the last four years to top more than 200M creators, with at least 80M new creators expected to join the creator economy in 2025. All the while, a reported 79% of creators say they are experiencing burnout. There is a need for new solutions, and Made's AI agents fit the bill.

"What's really different about Made's AI agents is that they are predictive and proactive, with unique skills that integrate seamlessly into creators' daily lives," said Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, RHEI. "Our focus has been to build agents that truly represent personalized intelligence for each creator with effortless interaction. Today we're highlighting Made's Creative Director, Milo, who is a visionary partner behind every creative work, and Made's Community Manager, Zara, who is the vital bridge between creators and their fans."

The platform's launch will follow a phased approach, starting with a closed beta. The initial rollout includes core agents such as a Creative Director, Community Manager, and Amie, a Relationship Manager who enables creators to seamlessly navigate the platform and maximize the potential of each team member. RHEI plans to expand the platform to offer additional agents and skills over time.

About RHEI

RHEI's mission is to redefine content distribution and marketing to enable and amplify the world's most influential creators and media companies. With a focus on pioneering personalized, effective, and intelligent AI solutions, RHEI connects IP owners and fans across digital platforms, reaching a global audience of 600 million unique viewers each month. ( www.rhei.com )

SOURCE RHEI Creations Corp

Media Contacts: RHEI Communications Team, [email protected]; Jonathan Streetman, Senior PR Strategist, (646) 921-0410, [email protected]