TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today the nomination of Vincent Duhamel, Jane Mowat, and Sandy Riley to stand for election to the Company's board of directors (Board) together with the Company's eight current directors at its upcoming virtual annual shareholder meeting to be held on May 26, 2021.

Mr. Duhamel, until 2020, was Fiera Capital's Global President and Vice-Chair, where he played a significant role in strategic acquisitions as a member of that firm's strategic development committee. He is a highly accomplished financial services executive with three decades of senior leadership experience at major international investment firms. Prior to joining Fiera Capital, Mr. Duhamel was Partner and CEO at asset manager Lombard Odier in Asia, CEO of State Street Global Advisors Asia, and a former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Asia.

Ms. Mowat is a seasoned corporate director and a former technology executive. She was the former lead director of Via Rail Canada Inc., former CFO of TSX-listed software company, Centrinity, and former General Manager, IBM Americas. Ms. Mowat also brings extensive corporate finance and acquisition expertise.

Mr. Riley is currently CEO of Richardson Financial Group Limited, the Company's largest shareholder. He brings significant wealth management expertise to the Company as co-founder of one of the predecessor firms to Richardson Wealth and past Chair, President and CEO of Investors Group Inc.

Don Wright, Chair of the Board commented, "We are delighted that Vincent, Jane and Sandy have chosen to join our Company at a time when we are inspiring Canada's top advisors to make Richardson Wealth their brand of choice during the current renaissance for independent wealth managers. With the nomination of these highly sought-after director candidates, we have taken another important step toward supporting and advancing our bold and ambitious transformational growth agenda. Core to this transformation is a highly engaged, majority independent and resolute Board. And, significant growth momentum over the past six months evidence that we remain on the right track, with the right plan and a powerful brand to unlock our Company's full potential."

The Board will be comprised of eleven directors following the annual shareholder meeting, subject to shareholder approval, nine of whom will be independent.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $32.7 billion in assets under administration (as at March 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021 and a Top 50 Best Workplace in Canada. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

