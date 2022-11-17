RF Capital Announces New IA Nominee Director

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital) announces that following an internal selection and appointment process, David Porter was selected to fill the board seat vacated by the previous advisor incumbent, Marc Dalpé. Mr. Porter will join the board effective January 1, 2023.

The company invited its 914 employees, advisors, and advisor teams to participate in the selection of an IA nominee director to be appointed to the board. The following six Richardson Wealth advisors stood for the run-off election: Stephen Cudmore (Charlottetown), Brad Gustafson (Calgary), Rosemary Horwood (Toronto), Susan O'Brien (Calgary), David Porter (Edmonton) and Francis Sabourin (Montreal). Stephen Cudmore and David Porter were elected to the final ballot by advisor teams representing 82% of total AUA, along with 383 employees who support them. The board approved both candidates after conducting due diligence and a final vote by the same constituency elected Mr. Porter.

"By opening the voting to all active employees, we provided a unique privilege to everyone in our company. As their nominee on the board, it was fitting that they had a vote. I was so overwhelmed with the level of enthusiasm and engagement I witnessed throughout the process. I was also incredibly impressed with the caliber of candidates who participated," says Don Wright, Chair of the Board, RF Capital.

"David is ready for this job," said Kish Kapoor, President & CEO, RF Capital. "He is a 20-year veteran and manages a sizeable business. He has experience serving on the boards in the private and non-profit sectors. David's personal and professional passions, beyond his role as an advisor, have led him down the path of executive leadership training, board governance and the value they provide. He will be an excellent contributor."

David Porter adds, "The voice of the advisor has always been uniquely strong here and this role ensures that we will continue to elevate our culture of truly valuing and supporting our advisors and teams."

The company also announced the creation of a new CEO Advisory Council that will consist of advisor representation across the country and the five other advisors who stood for election. The council will meet four times a year to provide direct feedback and guidance that will help Richardson Wealth continue to further enhance its overall advisor and client experience.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.6 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

