Reyna Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV: REYG) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km.