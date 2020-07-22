TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. (Rexall) and Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) are pleased to announce that PrescribeIT®, Infoway's national e-prescribing service, will soon become available in more than 250 Rexall pharmacies across Canada.

PrescribeIT® enables prescribers and pharmacists to electronically create, receive, renew and cancel prescriptions, while improving overall patient care through secure clinician messaging.

"Rexall is an important addition to the PrescribeIT® roster of partners and we are very pleased to have them on board," noted Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Canada Health Infoway. "Together we can help improve patient care through more effective medication management."

"At Rexall, we strive to build partnerships aimed at providing our pharmacists with innovative solutions to help improve overall patient care," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "PrescribeIT® is a great opportunity for us to continue strengthening our digital offering, allowing pharmacists and physicians to increase their communication and ultimately positively impact patient health."

In anticipation of the agreement, Rexall has already introduced the service in key locations in Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick. Additional sites will start to offer PrescribeIT® starting in the next several weeks.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca/en/.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.prescribeit.ca.

About Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Poonam Khanna

Senior Manager, Digital Marketing, Engagement & Marketing

Canada Health Infoway

(647) 622-6843

Email Us

Follow @Infoway

Andrew Forgione

Director, Media Relations and Public Affairs

McKesson Canada

(905) 671-4586

INQUIRIES ABOUT PRESCRIBEIT®

Catherine Searles-Burke

Marketing Manager, PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway

(416) 833-5152

Email Us

Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca

Follow @PrescribeIT_CA



SOURCE Canada Health Infoway

Related Links

www.infoway-inforoute.ca

