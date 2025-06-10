TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway ("Infoway") is proud to announce the official launch of the AI Scribe Program, a national initiative designed to reduce administrative burden, improve documentation workflows, and support more connected, patient-centered care through the power of artificial intelligence.

Enrollment is now open for eligible primary care clinicians across Canada. The program provides up to 10,000 fully funded, one-year licenses for AI-powered documentation tools to support eligible primary care clinicians in delivering more efficient and focused care. Eligible clinicians include family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses in remote communities, and pediatricians providing longitudinal, community-based care.

These innovative tools help automate time-consuming tasks such as clinical note-taking, appointment preparation, and follow-up documentation, giving clinicians more time to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

"The launch of the AI Scribe Program represents a powerful step forward for Canada's healthcare system," said Abhi Kalra, Executive Vice President of Connected Care at Canada Health Infoway. "By enabling clinicians to access AI-powered tools that reduce documentation time, we're not only improving their day-to-day experience, but we're also laying the groundwork for better data quality, improved patient outcomes, and a more connected care journey. AI scribes are just the beginning, and getting this right is key to building a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable health system for the future."

Eligible primary care clinicians can now begin the registration process by visiting Infoway's national AI Scribe Program website, selecting their province or territory to determine eligibility and access to the tools available in their area.

Program implementation is delivered in close collaboration with provinces and territories, with availability, access, and execution varying by jurisdiction. This ensures the program supports the realities of care delivery across Canada while maintaining alignment with national goals.

Announced in May 2025, a pre-qualified group of trusted vendors is available through the program, selected through a rigorous national procurement process based on their ability to meet national standards and unique regional needs, support secure data sharing, meet clinical practice requirements, and align with the Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap.

The AI Scribe Program supports not only the introduction of a transformative digital solution, but it also signals a broader shift in how Canada equips clinicians with the technology they need to reduce administrative burden, streamline documentation, and deliver more connected, sustainable care.

If you are a primary care clinician interested in learning more or participating, visit: https://aiscribe.infoway-inforoute.ca/.

A Pathway for AI in Clinical Workflows

The AI Scribe Program is the first step in a broader effort to integrate similar technologies into Canada's healthcare system. The AI Scribe Program introduces a maturity model that supports a structured framework for advancing interoperability, progressively enhancing AI scribes' integration with digital health systems. It defines a clear vision for improving data quality and interoperability by aligning AI scribe adoption with pan-Canadian standards, ensuring these tools seamlessly connect within the broader health ecosystem.

Future phases aim to explore scalability, incorporate discrete data elements coded to national terminologies, and AI-assisted decision support, ensuring AI-powered tools remain trusted, secure, and effective for Canadian clinicians now and into the future.

To learn more about the national AI Scribe Program, please visit us here. If you have questions, please contact us at: [email protected]

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

