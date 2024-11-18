Report includes five recommendations to encourage the implementation and use of interoperable digital health solutions.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Digital Health Interoperability Task Force (the Task Force) released its recommendation report which identifies and addresses systemic barriers to the implementation of interoperable digital health solutions, including five core recommendations to improve adoption and use.

In March 2024, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (Royal College) united forces to create the Task Force, comprised of physician health system leaders and a nursing representative from across the country.

"The advancement of Connected Care, or interoperability, means improving the ability of different digital health systems to communicate, exchange, and use personal health data seamlessly and securely. This in turn will help healthcare providers access the right information at the right time, supporting better coordination of care and more informed decision-making, while reducing administrative burden" said Dr. Rashaad Bhyat, Task Force Co-Chair and Senior Clinician Leader, Canada Health Infoway. "Effective, interoperable digital health systems and tools are critical to safe, high-quality, interprofessional patient care in a modern and connected health system."

Over the course of eight months, the Task Force has focused on three key goals outlined in its recommendation report. These goals include: improving patient care and safety by advancing the adoption of digital health solutions that simplify the sharing and access of health information; reducing administrative burdens and streamlining care by connecting clinicians with essential resources; and, driving innovation to promote the widespread adoption of interoperable digital health tools. With a sense of urgency, the Task Force is advocating for faster progress in interoperability, supporting policies that make it easier for clinicians to adopt these solutions without added complexity, while ensuring continued investment in digital health innovation.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of interoperability issues in the Canadian healthcare system, drawing on physician experience to identify and validate key challenges and potential solutions. The Task Force linked several challenges to advancing Connected Care, including clinician burden and burnout, limitations in technology and standards, policy and legislative gaps, educational shortcomings, and cultural and systemic barriers.

To overcome these barriers to interoperable care, the Task Force identified a set of key recommendations to foster commitment and collaboration from Federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments and accelerate the progress of interoperability:

Providing Guidance: Federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) governments should commit to developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to improve interoperability within five years. This plan should be overseen by a National Health Data Governance Council to ensure collaboration across jurisdictions. Securing Commitment: Effectively accelerate federal policy and legislative efforts, with strong support from provincial and territorial governments, to drive comprehensive health data interoperability across Canada . This includes mandating data and technology standards for clinical data exchange, as outlined in Bill C-72, and creating a national framework for modern health data stewardship policies that respect Indigenous data sovereignty and ensure public engagement. Erasing Barriers: Provinces and territories should work to address key barriers preventing clinicians and other healthcare professionals from participating in health data interoperability initiatives, and ensure that health data solutions are co-designed with practicing clinicians. Supporting Clinicians: National and provincial/territorial medical associations, along with other clinical societies, should provide guidance and support to clinicians by developing best practice guidelines and advocating for strategies to address identified barriers to interoperability. Stimulating Innovation: Canada's research and development funding organizations should invest in continuous innovation in digital health, focusing on strategies that reduce clinician workloads and enhance the capabilities of existing digital health tools and systems.

"Our goal is to ensure healthcare providers have the tools and information they need to deliver the best possible care, and interoperability is key to making that a reality," said, Dr. Samuel Ogunbiyi, Task Force Co-Chair, Staff Surgeon at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, and Royal College Council Member. "By integrating the physician perspective, we've ensured that our proposed solutions are practical and impactful for those on the front lines. This is essential to improving connected care, reducing barriers, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and overall health."

The Task Force envisions a healthcare system where patients and their care teams have seamless access to the information needed to deliver high-quality care. By incorporating the physician perspective, the Task Force ensures that the firsthand insights of frontline healthcare providers—those who experience the challenges and benefits of interoperability daily—are central to its recommendations. This approach has helped shape actionable solutions that will drive sustainable transformations across the healthcare ecosystem.

Review the Task Force's recommendation report to learn more.

About the Canadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization representing more than 43,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada's 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

About the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada is the national professional association that pursues excellence in medical education, professional standards and building physician competence. We protect the health of Canadians by helping physicians build skills, knowledge and expertise through lifelong learning and continuing professional development. We accredit the university programs that train resident physicians for their specialty practices, and we administer the examinations that residents must pass to become certified as specialists. In collaboration with health organizations and government agencies, the Royal College also plays a role in developing sound health policy in Canada.

