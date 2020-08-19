Rexall and Staples Partner to Bring Added Convenience to Canadians

"At Rexall, we are always looking for new opportunities to expand our service offering and provide patients and customers with convenient, accessible products," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "Not only are we enhancing our best-in-class offerings, we are providing customers with quality office supply products that meet their day to day needs."

"As The Working and Learning Company, our aim is to provide customers with the products they need to work smarter, learn more and grow every day," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "We were able to leverage our unique retail experience along with the distribution capabilities at Staples Business Advantage to provide Rexall customers with greater access to quality products from the best brands."

The offering also intends to place dozens of Rexall's Nosh and Co™. and Be Better™ products on Staples.ca, allowing customers to seamlessly browse items during their online shopping experience. These products and other brand partnership opportunities will also be available in Staples stores in the coming months.

By partnering together, Rexall and Staples are increasing access to essential products while protecting customers.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth. Our focus is helping Canadians improve their overall health and wellness with a wide assortment of products and easily accessible, more convenient services. Operating 400+ pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 7,300 employees are dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall

Pharmacy Group Ltd., and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit www.rexall.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers three co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna and Oakville under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has been demonstrating a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

