Rewards Canada names The American Express Cobalt™ Card the Top Overall Credit Card for 4th year in a row

American Express continues to provide value with multiple award wins in Rewards Canada's 2021 Top Travel Rewards Credit Card rankings, including Top Overall Card, Top Hybrid Credit/Charge Card, and Top Ultra Premium Card

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is happy to announce that several of its products were recognized in Rewards Canada's 13th annual ranking of the Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards in Canada. Most notably, the American Express Cobalt Card has been ranked the Top Overall Card for the fourth year in a row, as well as Top Hybrid Credit/Charge Card for its strong earn rate, comprehensive insurance package, and flexibility when redeeming for travel. Additionally, new for this year, the Platinum Card® from American Express was recognized as the Top Ultra Premium Card in Canada for its extensive offering of high-end benefits and rewards.

"We are very excited that two of our Cards have taken the top spot in three of Rewards Canada's categories this year, including Cobalt winning Top Overall Card in Canada for the fourth year in a row," says Megan McKee, Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Products & Acquisition, American Express Canada. "The Cobalt and Platinum Cards offer exceptional everyday value to our Cardmembers, as well as a great opportunity to accumulate flexible rewards that can be used in a variety of ways, including future travel."

The Cobalt Card was designed for those with a passion for food, travel and entertainment. This past year, as Canadians shifted their spending to more take out and at-home dining, the Cobalt Card continues to reward its Cardmembers in the areas they're spending in most at this time. More specifically, Cardmembers can enjoy 5x the points on eligible eats and drinks in Canada (up to 30,000 annually), 2x the points on eligible gas, transit and travel bookings, and 1x the points on everything else. Cobalt Cardmembers also have the benefit of Cobalt Perks, an offers and experiences program, where they can receive regular bonus reward offers and access to great events.

The American Express Cobalt Card also gives Cardmembers flexibility when it comes to redeeming their points through the Membership Rewards® program. From using points to pay for purchases already made on their Card, to future travel bookings, Cardmembers have plenty of options when it comes to point redemption.

Additionally, the American Express Platinum Card offers a premium experience for Cardmembers, especially when it comes to planning for future travel. With an annual travel credit, 3x the points on eligible dining purchases, 2x the points on eligible travel purchases, and complimentary access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide, the Platinum Card is ideal for those looking for valuable rewards, elevated travel experiences and premium access.

"The American Express Cobalt Card is unmatched in its value and offerings, even with consumers spending most of their time at home," says Patrick Sojka, founder of RewardsCanada.ca. "Both the Cobalt Card and the Platinum Card are fantastic products that offer great value and flexibility to a wide range of Canadian travellers."

On top of the Cobalt and Platinum wins, American Express Cards won multiple awards in the following categories:

Best Overall Travel Rewards Card: American Express Cobalt Card

Top Hybrid Credit/Charge Card: American Express Cobalt Card

Top Ultra Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card from American Express

Second Place Overall: American Express Gold® Rewards Card

Second Place Ultra Premium Credit Card: American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card

Second Place No Fee Travel Rewards Credit Card: Choice Card from American Express TM

Second Place Hybrid Credit/Charge Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card

Third Place Airline Credit/Charge Card: American Express® Aeroplan®* Card

Fourth Place Overall: Marriott BonvoyTM American Express® Card

Fifth Place Hybrid Credit/Charge Card: The Platinum Card from American Expres

