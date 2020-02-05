Rewards Canada names The American Express Cobalt™ Card the Top Overall Credit Card for 3rd year in a row

American Express wins multiple awards in Rewards Canada's 2020 Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings, including Top Overall Card and Top Hybrid Card (Flexible Currency)

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is excited to announce that several of its products were awarded in Rewards Canada's 12th annual ranking of the Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards in Canada. Most notably, the American Express Cobalt Card has been ranked the Top Overall Card for the third year in a row, for its value, flexibility and return towards travel. The Cobalt Card also came out on top in the Hybrid Card category for its unmatched flexibility to convert points for travel.

"We are very excited that our Cobalt Card continues to be recognized by Rewards Canada as the Top Overall Card in the country," said Megan McKee, Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Products & Partnerships, American Express Canada. "This Card offers rewards for our Cardmembers that fit perfectly with their lifestyle and this win demonstrates our commitment to providing the best-in-class products and services."

The Cobalt Card was designed with millennials in mind – a Card for the generation who have a passion for food, travel and entertainment. Launched in September 2017, the Cobalt Card rewards Cardmembers for what they do already – by offering 5x the points on eligible eats and drinks in Canada (up to 30,000 annually), 2x the points on eligible travel and transit, and 1x the points on everything else. Cobalt Cardmembers also have the benefit of Cobalt Perks, an offers and experiences program, where they can receive regular bonus reward offers and access to great events.

The American Express Cobalt Card also gives Cardmembers flexibility when it comes to redeeming their points through the company's Membership Rewards® program. Whether it's using their points to book travel or paying for purchases they've already made on their Card, Cardmembers have plenty of options when it comes to point redemption.

"It's no surprise that the American Express Cobalt Card has come out top in two categories this year," says Patrick Sojka, founder of RewardsCanada.ca. "It's a fantastic product and is unique in the way that it caters to millennial consumer habits."

On top of Cobalt, American Express Cards won multiple awards in the following categories:

Best Overall Travel Rewards Card: American Express Cobalt Card

Second Place Overall: American Express Gold Rewards Card

Fourth Place Overall: Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card

Best Hybrid Card (Flexible Currency): American Express Cobalt Card

Second Place Hybrid Card (Flexible Currency): American Express Gold Rewards Card

Fourth Place Hybrid Card (Flexible Currency): The Platinum Card from American Express

Third Place Coalition Program Credit Card: American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card

Fifth Place Coalition Program Credit Card: American Express AIR MILES Reserve Credit Card

For the full list of winners, please visit rewardscanada.ca/topcc2020.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Olivia Leary, American Express Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.americanexpress.com

