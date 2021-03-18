MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card was awarded Top Airline Credit Card in Rewards Canada's 13th annual ranking of the Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards in Canada. The card was also ranked third under the Top Overall Card category.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from Rewards Canada," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce, Air Canada. "Consumer advocates and industry experts around the country agree that the reimagined Aeroplan program offers exceptional value and benefits. We're grateful to see the new Aeroplan credit cards being recognized by Canada's premier loyalty rewards resource."

"TD strives to consistently deliver best-in-class cards and benefits that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and this recognition reflects that," said Katy Boshart, Senior Vice President, Canadian Credit Cards TD Bank Group. "Our refreshed suite of TD Aeroplan cards was designed to offer our cardholders greater benefits and travel rewards with fewer restrictions, that also complement Air Canada's transformed Aeroplan loyalty program. From in-demand and shareable travel perks, to expanded Travel and Insurance benefits like a NEXUS application rebate and Mobile Device Insurance, to accelerated earn rates on gas, groceries, as well as Starbucks and Air Canada purchases, we're excited to see the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card recognized for its exceptional value."

"Aeroplan is tough to compete with given all the new attributes of the transformed program such as no cash surcharges on flight rewards and new options such as Aeroplan Family Sharing. Add in new card features like first checked bag free, preferred pricing for flight rewards, a higher earn rate on Air Canada, gas and grocery purchases and more, and the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card quickly moved into our top five cards overall," said Patrick Sojka, founder of RewardsCanada.ca. "Many Canadians are planning for the long term when it comes to travel and now is the time to start thinking about collecting as many points as possible for those future travels. The easiest way to build up those points balances is through credit card spend and that plays a key factor in determining the best travel rewards cards in Canada."

Aeroplan recently relaunched its suite of credit cards when it transformed the program in November, 2020. Aeroplan's co-branded credit cards are the only ones in Canada offering extensive Air Canada travel perks that help members earn rewards more quickly. Aeroplan Members can also take advantage of valuable welcome bonus offers. Plus, on eligible cards, members earn a Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America – including Mexico and Hawaii. After first buying an economy class ticket, on the second ticket they pay only the government taxes and third-party charges.

For more information about Air Canada travel benefits for Aeroplan credit card holders, visit: aircanada.com/cards.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America received for second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for its CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

