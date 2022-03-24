ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Revolve Renewable Power Corp is a developer of utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America with a focus on wind, solar, and battery storage technologies. The company currently has a portfolio of 3.3GW under development consisting of 12 separate projects across the US and Mexico. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has a track record of delivering over 300MW's through the development cycle, realizing in excess of US$17m in income for its shareholders.