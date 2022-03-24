ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. Virtually Closes the Market
Mar 24, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Omar Bojorquez, President, ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (the "Company) (TSXV: REVV) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Revolve Renewable Power Corp is a developer of utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America with a focus on wind, solar, and battery storage technologies. The company currently has a portfolio of 3.3GW under development consisting of 12 separate projects across the US and Mexico. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has a track record of delivering over 300MW's through the development cycle, realizing in excess of US$17m in income for its shareholders.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tom McEnaney, [email protected]
