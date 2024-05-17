NORRIS POINT, NL, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are at the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They play a vital role for the fisheries sector, while supporting tourism and safe access to waterways for everyone.

Today, the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, officially opened a new small boat basin in Neddies Harbour, Norris Point. This investment reflects the government's dedication to fostering economic growth in the marine and fisheries sectors.

The $3.2 million climate-resilient infrastructure project included construction of a new treated timber crib marginal wharf and finger pier; a launchway; two floating docks; armour stone breakwater; an exterior laydown area with a storage/electrical building; as well as habitat replacement and monitoring.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) operates and maintains a national system of 949 harbours to provide commercial fish harvesters and other harbour users with safe and accessible facilities. DFO staff work with local harbour authorities that manage daily harbour operations and determine infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Norris Point, nestled along the rugged shores of Bonne Bay, stands as a testament to our enduring heritage and the importance of the fishery in the Long Range Mountains. With our roots deeply intertwined in fishing and hospitality, this investment helps ensure this magical area, with rich traditions, continues for generations to come."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

The Harbour Authority of Norris Point maintains and operates Neddies Harbour, Norris Point as a core fishing harbour and important access point for boaters visiting the adjacent Gros Morne National Park .

maintains and operates Neddies Harbour, as a core fishing harbour and important access point for boaters visiting the adjacent . The Neddies Harbour development project tender was awarded to Floyd's Construction Limited of Rocky Harbour, NL .

. To stimulate development of new fish habitat to offset habitat displaced by the project components, eight prefabricated reef balls have been placed on the ocean floor of Neddies Harbour.

