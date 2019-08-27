Revitalizing an Indigenous Language with Youth-Oriented Multimedia Programming

The Government of Canada is providing funding for a digital documentary series from Keewaywin First Nation

KEEWAYWIN FIRST NATION, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora), today announced $187,896 in funding for a digital documentary series from Keewaywin First Nation. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Keewaywin First Nation will partner with professional filmmakers to produce a digital multimedia series in Oji‑Cree. Each episode of the documentary-style, youth-oriented program will feature a different aspect of life in the community. It will be broadcast online through IsumaTV.

The funding is being provided under the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program.

Quotes

"Our government is protecting and supporting Indigenous languages in Canada by investing in communities where these languages are spoken, and by supporting projects that encourage sharing and learning among the people who speak them. Through the Indigenous Languages Act and our funding programs, we are taking concrete measures to ensure that Indigenous languages survive and flourish in Canada."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"With our government's contribution to Keewaywin First Nation's multimedia programming, we are encouraging youth in the community to get actively involved in sharing and learning their traditional language using a non-traditional medium. Their stories and realities will be shared online and enjoyed within their community and beyond the area."

—The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora)

"Our language is central to our identity. It's not simply a collection of different words for exact ideas as it is in English. But rather, our language has distinctive ways of understanding, relating to life, and to the world, woven together with all aspects of our culture. Seeking and integrating innovative ways to get our youth involved in language revitalization and maintenance is vital. Blending tradition with technology is one such avenue. Thank you to Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting for your support funding our Indigenous multimedia series."

—Chief Chris Kakegamic, Keewaywin First Nation

Quick Facts

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program supports Indigenous broadcasting societies in producing and distributing radio and television programming in the North. The objectives are to:

support the production of culturally relevant Indigenous programming;

facilitate establishment and maintenance of production facilities;

ensure availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;

contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures; and

provide venues to articulate issues of relevance to Indigenous audiences and communities.

Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55th parallel ("Hamelin Line").

Associated Links

Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

