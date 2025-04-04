OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Canadian Snowbird Association remind Canadians who have spent the winter in warmer climates to plan ahead for a smooth return home.

In response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian-made goods, Canada has imposed a 25% counter tariff on certain U.S. products brought into Canada. The CBSA is collecting the tariffs on behalf of the Government of Canada in the form of a surtax.

This means you may need to pay a surtax (as well as any applicable duties and taxes) on some of the goods you have purchased and are bringing back with you from the U.S. The lists of these products is on the Department of Finance website: products surtaxed as of March 4 and the other as of March 13. The surtax is assessed by the CBSA at the port of entry and must be paid before you enter Canada.

Remember that residents of Canada have personal exemptions that allow them to bring goods, including alcohol and tobacco (up to a certain value), back to Canada without paying regular duty and taxes.

For example, if you have been away for 48 hours or more, you can claim goods worth up to CAN$800 without paying duties or taxes, including the new surtax. The surtax only applies on the amount of goods that exceeds your personal exemption.

Be sure to have your receipts readily available for any goods you are bringing with you. For goods that exceed your personal exemption limits, you may be required to provide proof of where the goods were made, produced or originated from (proof of origin).

Whether travelling by land, air or water, you can help speed up processing times by having your travel documents handy. We encourage you to read and follow our travel tips before arriving at the border.

