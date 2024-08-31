LAVAL, QC, Aug. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - At approximately 7:45 a.m. on August 31, 2024, inmate Tamusie Angiyou was back in our custody.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit of the Federal Training Centre, since August 31, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and the Sureté du Québec are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of public, staff and institutions remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

