Correctional Services of Canada
Jul 20, 2025, 15:20 ET
DONNACONA, QC, July 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 20, 2025, Sylvain Kabbouchi, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 26 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on April 14, 2025.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is reviewing the circumstances. Police have been notified and CSC is closely collaborating with the Sûreté du Québec. In accordance with policy, the coroner will also be notified.
Media Relations, [email protected]
Contact, Media Relations, [email protected]
