Retail Council of Canada Reveals Winners of the 31st Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the winners of the 31st Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. Celebrated at the industry's illustrious Canadian Grand Prix New Products Gala last night, this year's 38 winners shine a spotlight on exceptional quality and innovation in new products introduced in 2023 by a diverse range of businesses. These include established retailers, suppliers, boutique shops, and family-owned enterprises from coast to coast.

Innovative Trends

Dino Bianco (Kruger) with Errol Cerit FHCP Michael Medline (Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc) with Orla Ormsby (Salesforce) and Jim Dickson (Empire Company Limited) All the winner of the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

This year's winners showcase a remarkable array of high-quality products and distinctive flavour profiles. Many also deliver outstanding value, positioning them as exciting new additions to Canadians' weekly shopping lists, enhancing everything from mealtime options to late-night indulgences.

Outstanding Achievements

The 2024 winners mirror shifting consumer preferences and industry dynamics, embracing trends such as high-protein and vegetarian snacking alternatives, sustainable packaging solutions, and diverse multicultural flavours, underscoring the ingenuity and dedication to excellence within Canadian manufacturing.

Several companies distinguished themselves with awards across multiple categories, including:

Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P.,

METRO Inc.,

Pattison Food Group,

Big Mountain Foods,

Demetres,

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Additionally, special accolades were awarded to:

Demetres was honored with the All-Canadian trophy for their Demetres Ice Creams .

was honored with the All-Canadian trophy for their . Sobeys Inc. was recognized with the Ethnic Product award for Chalo! Signature Basmati Rice .

was recognized with the Ethnic Product award for . Big Mountain Foods earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their Soy Free Tofu.

earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their Balzac's Coffee Roasters was lauded for Innovative Packaging with their Anniversary Blend .

was lauded for Innovative Packaging with their . Federated Co-operatives Limited claimed the Overall Consumer Value Award for their Co-op Gold Feta Cheese.

To explore the complete list of this year's winners, please visit rccgrandprix.ca/winners.

Flipp, the Gala's presenting sponsor, will feature this years' Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards winners prominently in their upcoming flyer, further spotlighting these standout products to new audiences across Canada.

Awards of Distinction

The Gala also honored two outstanding leaders with prestigious 2024 Canadian Grand Prix Awards of Distinction for their remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities. Michael Medline, President & CEO of Empire Company Ltd. and Sobeys Inc., was recognized with the Trailblazer Award and Dino Bianco, CEO of Kruger Products was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

