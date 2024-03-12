Retail Council of Canada Announces Winners of the Inaugural Retail Secure Legends Awards

Recognizing Exceptional Leaders in Retail Safety

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the inaugural Retail Secure Legends Awards winners. These awards spotlight individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and dedication to combating retail crime in Canada. Their recognition comes at a crucial time, with retail crime presenting significant challenges across the industry.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 21, 2024, during a special breakfast that precedes RCC's Retail Secure Conference at The International Centre in Mississauga. The full day conference will commence with a unique opportunity to hear an address from Dr. Larry Barton, a renowned authority on retail crisis and trauma recovery, setting the stage for a day dedicated to addressing retail security.

The 2024 Retail Secure Legends Award winners, selected by their peers in loss prevention, are:

Robert Barnes , Regional Loss Prevention Business Partner, Giant Tiger – Emerging Legend

Regional Loss Prevention Business Partner, Giant Tiger Shahab Rahim , Retail Crime and Security Coordinator, Best Buy Canada – Emerging Legend

Retail Crime and Security Coordinator, Best Buy Canada Sean Sportun , Vice President, GardaWorld – Leadership Legend

Vice President, GardaWorld – Amir Anvarizadeh, Development Manager , Blackbird Security Inc. – In-Store Legend

Development Manager John Smith , Director, Sporting Life – Leadership Legend

"In an era marked by retail theft, violence, and cyber threats, these professionals have risen as exemplary leaders," said Michelle Ribout, Vice President of Education and Partnership at RCC. "They're not only protecting businesses but setting a standard of excellence and resilient leadership essential for today's retail challenges."

The Retail Secure Conference promises to be a pivotal event for retail safety, IT, financial leaders, and security experts. Discussions by well-respect speakers will cover essential topics like in-store violence, combating organized retail crime, and crime prevention strategies.

Tickets to the conference includes access to the Retail Secure Legends Awards breakfast, all the mainstage and concurrent sessions, networking in the exhibitor floor, catered lunch, snacks, and a cocktail reception to close the day. (Tickets for only the Awards Breakfast are also available). With 20% discount for groups of five or more, it's a perfect chance for team-building and professional development. To be part of this significant event shaping a safer and more innovative retail future, and to celebrate these outstanding award winners, secure your tickets at www.retailsecure.ca.

