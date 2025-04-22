2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced

Celebrating the Visionary Brands Redefining Retail at Every Touchpoint

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the 70 finalists, from across 11 competitive categories, who will vie for the highly coveted 2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA). From captivating in-store experiences and standout marketing campaigns to innovative supply chain solutions and forward-thinking sustainability initiatives, this year's finalists prove that innovation in Canadian retail is not just alive—it's thriving.

Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada, shared her excitement about the 2025 shortlist: "This year's entries raised the bar across every category. The innovation we're seeing in-store, online, and in back-end operations, is a powerful testament to the creativity and resilience of retailers in Canada. Despite ongoing economic headwinds, supply chain hurdles, and global uncertainty, these finalists continue to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in retail."

2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards finalists by company (listed alphabetically) are:

Atlas Tools & Machinery

Bell

Best Buy Canada

Canada Goose

Canadian Tire Corporation

Cannabis Xpress

Corbeil Électroménagers

Électroménagers Empire Company Ltd.

Endy

Farm Boy Company Inc.

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Giant Tiger Stores Ltd.

Home Hardware

IKEA Canada

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

LCBO

Le Groupe Aldo Inc.

Lee Valley Tools

Lindt Canada

Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Longo's

Metro Inc.

Midland Appliance

Nespresso Canada

Pattison Food Group

Pet Valu Canada

Purdys Chocolatier

Rexall Pharmacy Group

Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

RONA

Sephora Canada

Sobeys Inc.

Société québécoise du cannabis

STACKT Market

Staples Canada

Starbucks Coffee Company Canada

Summer Fresh

The Home Depot Canada

Value Village Stores Inc

Vancouver Aquarium

Walmart Canada

The winners will be revealed at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on June 3, 2025 at the Toronto Congress Centre. Awards of Distinction recipients and students who have earned scholarships through RCC's esteemed Retail Education Scholarship program will also be honoured.

Capping off the first day of RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will celebrate the industry's top performers. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Jenn Harper and other esteemed award recipients.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

