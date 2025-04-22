2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced
News provided byRetail Council of Canada
Apr 22, 2025, 07:00 ET
Celebrating the Visionary Brands Redefining Retail at Every Touchpoint
TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the 70 finalists, from across 11 competitive categories, who will vie for the highly coveted 2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA). From captivating in-store experiences and standout marketing campaigns to innovative supply chain solutions and forward-thinking sustainability initiatives, this year's finalists prove that innovation in Canadian retail is not just alive—it's thriving.
Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada, shared her excitement about the 2025 shortlist: "This year's entries raised the bar across every category. The innovation we're seeing in-store, online, and in back-end operations, is a powerful testament to the creativity and resilience of retailers in Canada. Despite ongoing economic headwinds, supply chain hurdles, and global uncertainty, these finalists continue to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in retail."
2025 Excellence in Retailing Awards finalists by company (listed alphabetically) are:
- Atlas Tools & Machinery
- Bell
- Best Buy Canada
- Canada Goose
- Canadian Tire Corporation
- Cannabis Xpress
- Corbeil Électroménagers
- Empire Company Ltd.
- Endy
- Farm Boy Company Inc.
- Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Giant Tiger Stores Ltd.
- Home Hardware
- IKEA Canada
- Indigo Books & Music Inc.
- LCBO
- Le Groupe Aldo Inc.
- Lee Valley Tools
- Lindt Canada
- Loblaw Companies Ltd.
- Longo's
- Metro Inc.
- Midland Appliance
- Nespresso Canada
- Pattison Food Group
- Pet Valu Canada
- Purdys Chocolatier
- Rexall Pharmacy Group
- Rogers Communications Canada Inc.
- RONA
- Sephora Canada
- Sobeys Inc.
- Société québécoise du cannabis
- STACKT Market
- Staples Canada
- Starbucks Coffee Company Canada
- Summer Fresh
- The Home Depot Canada
- Value Village Stores Inc
- Vancouver Aquarium
- Walmart Canada
The winners will be revealed at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on June 3, 2025 at the Toronto Congress Centre. Awards of Distinction recipients and students who have earned scholarships through RCC's esteemed Retail Education Scholarship program will also be honoured.
Capping off the first day of RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will celebrate the industry's top performers. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.
Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Jenn Harper and other esteemed award recipients.
About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.
SOURCE Retail Council of Canada
Contact : Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]
Share this article