Celebrating a Defining Voice in Canadian Retail and the Lasting Impact of a Remarkable Career

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and its Board of Directors are proud to announce the induction of Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada (RCC), into the prestigious ranks of the Canadian Retail Hall of Fame. This recognition honours more than three decades of exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication that has shaped the future of retail in Canada. Brisebois has been at the helm of RCC since 1995, and over the past 30 years, she has elevated the organization into the preeminent voice of retail in the country.

Celebrating a Defining Voice in Canadian Retail and the Lasting Impact of a Remarkable Career (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

From general merchandise and grocery to pharmacy and digital innovation, Diane J. Brisebois has made a lasting impact on every sector of retail. With bold leadership, tireless commitment, and deep pride, she has navigated industry upheavals, championed forward-thinking policy, and built powerful alliances between retailers, government, and communities nationwide.

"As Canada's retail community celebrates this extraordinary milestone, we do so with deep gratitude," said Anne Martin-Vachon, Chair of the Board of Directors at RCC. "Diane has not only helped define the voice of retail in Canada but has ensured that it echoes with purpose, inclusion, and progress. The Canadian Retail Hall of Fame Award is a testament to a career defined by meaningful impact to Canada's ever evolving retail sector."

Brisebois' influence stretches far beyond retail, with invaluable contributions as a board member to national and international organizations, including the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Stewardship Ontario, Covenant House Toronto, and advisor to academic institutions like the School of Retailing of the University of Alberta and St. Mary's University David Sobey Centre for Retail. Her approach continues to ignite big ideas, bold action, and purpose-driven leadership in the next generation.

The 2025 Canadian Retail Hall of Fame Award will be presented to Diane J. Brisebois at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on June 3, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Capping off the first day of RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will celebrate the industry's top performers. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Diane J. Brisebois and other esteemed award recipients.

About the Canadian Retail Hall of Fame

Retail Council of Canada's Canadian Retail Hall of Fame honours visionary leaders whose unwavering dedication and bold leadership have helped shape the future of retail in Canada. These changemakers leave an enduring legacy, not only within their own organizations, but across the entire industry. Learn more.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]