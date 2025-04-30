TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is proud to announce that François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Excellence in Retailing Awards. This honour is presented to a distinguished industry leader whose vision and impact have reshaped the retail landscape. Roberge is being recognized not only for his outstanding business leadership, but also for his lasting contributions to elevating Quebec's fashion industry and strengthening Canada's presence on the global retail stage.

Raised on a farm in Quebec and born into a family of merchants, François Roberge began his career in retail behind the wheel of a delivery truck for Boutiques San Francisco. In 1996, he acquired la Vie en Rose and began a thoughtful transformation of the brand, relocating its headquarters to Montreal and charting a course for growth. Under his leadership, la Vie en Rose expanded internationally, entering the Saudi Arabian market in 2004, acquiring Bikini Village in 2015, and launching into the United States in 2024. Today, the brand is recognized as a global leader in intimate apparel, with over 400 stores across 20 countries and a team of more than 5,000 employees.

Roberge's impact extends well beyond the success of la Vie en Rose. As the founder of the non-profit organization MMODE, he has played a pivotal role in positioning Quebec as a global fashion hub—driving international growth while championing local talent. In 2002, he established the Roses of Hope Foundation, which has since contributed over $4 million to breast cancer research and women's wellness initiatives. More recently, his philanthropic efforts have expanded to include environmental causes, raising $1 million for nature conservation in 2024, with plans to match that support again in 2025.

"François's career has always been about more than building a retail business — it's been about leading with heart, purpose, and a bold vision for innovation and creativity," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of RCC. "As la Vie en Rose marks 40 years, it stands not only as a Canadian success story, but as a testament to François' values of entrepreneurship grounded in community, excellence guided by empathy, and a legacy that will inspire generations to come."

The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on June 3, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Capping off the first day of RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will celebrate the industry's top performers. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating François Roberge and other esteemed award recipients.

About la Vie en Rose

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Montreal, la Vie en Rose is Canada's leading specialty lingerie retailer. Offering a complete range of lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and swimwear, the company is known for its focus on quality, comfort, and confidence. With more than 400 locations worldwide, la Vie en Rose continues to expand while staying true to its Canadian roots and commitment to women's well-being.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

