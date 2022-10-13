The new one-stop, customizable tool to access up-to-date data for the retail industry adds richer consumer behaviour information through Environics Analytics' FootFall, ClickScapes, and DemoStats databases

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to announce a new partnership with Environics Analytics that will provide retailers with access to exclusive consumer behaviour information to help better understand customers and their evolving behaviours. This new data will be added to RCC's recently launched RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD, the one-stop resource to find the most relevant Canadian retail information.

Now, in addition to real-time data on retail sales, the economy, retail job numbers, consumer spending, and pandemic metrics, the new Environics Analytics information will provide Canadian data on buyer visits to physical stores, websites, and apps, as well as comprehensive demographics by region and by retail vertical.

"RCC's recent member survey showed retailers believe that quickly accessing relevant data and improving the quality of that data should be a top priority for their business, especially now when everything can change so quickly," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "That's why RCC has been so passionate about creating a tool that leverages the most powerful databases in a way that makes sense for retailers. Including the new addition of Environics Analytics' FootFall, ClickScapes, and DemoStats products to the RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD is going to dramatically benefit Retail Council of Canada members who will also have additional access to the deep content and richer filtering options."

"With so many data inputs to consider, retailers need effective tools to better understand - and reach - their customer. Having these additional metrics allows retailers to ask better questions, discover stronger insights, and ultimately make more effective decisions that drive impact," said Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. "Environics Analytics is thrilled to provide some of our latest marketing and analytics tools to the RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD and help extend the benefit of our expertise to more retailers in Canada."

About the Environics Analytics Products added to the Retail Pulse Dashboard:

FootFall provides information on actual consumers that physically visit retail stores. It allows retailers to identify which locations, including competitor stores, have the most or least visits and how these are trending over time, category, season, responding to marketing or new neighbouring businesses.

ClickScapes provides a view of the digital behaviour of Canadians by capturing visits to thousands of mobile apps and websites. From this information, retailers can understand the profiles of the visitors to their websites, and those of their competitors, as well as trends in digital for their environments by region, and by retail vertical. ClickScapes harnesses "big data" and makes it easy to understand.

DemoStats is Canada's most up-to-date and comprehensive demographic database for current year as well as projections for three, five, and ten years into the future. While based on Statistics Canada information, the database provides information on significantly more variables than is customarily accessible. It is an essential tool for retail marketers to understand consumer demand, trends, gain a 360-degree view of their markets, and strategize for future growth – which is especially important as retailers' consumer bases continue to change at an unparalleled frequency.

The RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD, developed by RCC in collaboration with KPMG in Canada's visualization team, Lighthouse, collects and consolidates data from various sources, including Statistics Canada, Moneris Data Services, and Environics Analytics to allow users to find critical information across multiple retail sectors, regions, and timeframes. Regularly updated overview information on the retail industry is available to everyone. RCC members, however, have access to much richer data, enhanced filtering, comparisons, and customization. The RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD is hosted on the Retail Council of Canada website.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

