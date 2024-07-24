MICHIPICOTEN FIRST NATION, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Michipicoten First Nation is receiving a federal investment of almost $250,000 to restore the White Sands Creek and protect it from future flood events.

A major flood event in October 2012 washed away sections of land and water crossings along the White Sands Creek, requiring residents of the White Sands Settlement Area to evacuate, and leaving the environment damaged.

Today's investment will help restore the ecosystem and protect the area from future floods by replacing a culvert, stabilizing the riverbank with riprap armoring, planting culturally and ecologically significant vegetation that will prevent soil erosion, and adding a terrace with educational signage.

Quotes

"The Natural Infrastructure Fund helps protect biodiversity, preserve wildlife habitats, and promote access to nature. This investment will remediate the ecosystem along the White Sands Creek, and protect it from future floods, while providing cultural learning opportunities for the community."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Protecting the environment is vital to Michipicoten. The 2012 flood created a situation that damaged our lands and in particular our White Sands Creek. Our teachings remind us that we don't inherit the Earth from our Ancestors, we borrow it from our children. The Federal funding we received will help to restore White Sands Creek for our children and future generations to enjoy."

Patricia Tangie, Chief, Michipicoten First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $248,800 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

