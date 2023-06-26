MONTREAL, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra confirms that the final pre-commissioning stage of the project, the dry-run, will begin between the stations of Brossard and Gare Centrale station as of Wednesday, June 28th.

The final phase consists of simulating the future service, without passengers. Over the next few days, REM cars will run at frequencies similar to those of the future service. To reach this final stage, the teams have completed a number of decisive milestones over the past 12 months, including the complete electrification of the 16.6 km South Shore antenna, the crossing of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and a third consecutive winter of intensive testing.

CDPQ Infra will be back in the public space regarding the process of the dry run, to confirm the official commissioning date for the REM between Brossard and Gare Centrale station.

About the REM

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new 67-km, 26-station integrated mass public transit network designed to link downtown Montreal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montreal-Trudeau airport by means of a fully automated, electric light metro system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will operate 7 days a week, 20 hours a day, and will be connected to the existing Montreal's three metro lines.

