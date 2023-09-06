SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - At its September 5 meeting, Saint-Laurent Council adopted a motion urging the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Infra (CDPQ Infra) to take and implement concrete measures and actions to reduce the anticipated impact of noise from the operations of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) throughout the borough. More generally, Saint-Laurent is urging CDPQ Infra to ensure that it keeps the promises it made in a letter it sent in December 2020, particularly with regard to the length of the noise barrier, which had been presented in October of that year.

"Saint-Laurent is very determined to preserve a friendly, quality living environment for its residents. The REM is a major public transit project and must not be carried out at the expense of the communities it intends to serve. That's why, as we did last month for the trees, we're urging CDPQ Infra to keep its promises regarding the noise exposure of the sections of our borough that the REM will be crossing through. The peace and quiet of our neighbourhoods is one of our key sustainable development objectives to ensure a peaceful and harmonious everyday life for our community."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Saint-Laurent will have five REM stations, four of which will be up and running by the end of 2024. Three of these five stations are located in residential areas, and almost 5.5 km of the REM route run alongside residential neighbourhoods.

Right from the start of the project, borough council voiced its concerns about the noise anticipated from the very frequent passing of REM cars. When CDPQ Infra presented noise mitigation measures in October 2020 solely for the section between Montpellier and du Ruisseau stations, borough council sent it a letter the following month stating that these measures did not seem sufficient.

That letter also specified the following expectations:

Take into consideration the ridership on REM cars during peak hours and consider using four cars instead of two for acoustic modulation.

Extend the acoustic wall to include more homes along the section.

Include greenery on the noise barrier in order to better integrate it into the urban landscape.

As soon as possible, plan a meeting for a presentation on the sections beyond the Ruisseau station.

CDPQ Infra then agreed in December 2020 to take all necessary measures to comply with the standards in the borough's bylaws and to preserve nearby residents' noise exposure. However, since then, the length of the noise barrier presented in October 2020 has been reduced, and CDPQ has made no other adjustments. Moreover, almost three years later, no presentation or information has been shared with borough council for the other sections of the REM located on borough territory, despite the fact that the noise impacts caused by the REM in other areas of the city of Montréal have triggered strong reactions.

