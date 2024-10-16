MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The 5th edition of Researchers' Night is coming soon, and once again this year the Espace pour la vie team has cooked up quite the evening! On November 15, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, at the Planétarium and the Biodôme, visitors will get to enjoy television programming straight out of the 2000s – TV schedule included!

In a festive atmosphere, over a hundred scientists from some 30 well-known organizations will be gathering there to meet you, to help you discover their day-to-day work and the issues that inspire them, and to share their infectious passion. In addition to shows, face-to-face get-togethers, lectures and demonstration tables, it will be possible to discover the Biodôme's ecosystems in nighttime mode.

Résumé of the upcoming episode of Researchers' Night:

Piment d'or – shows, fun interviews – starting at 7:15 p.m., six 20-min shows

It's hot, it's hot, it's hot! In this TV game show, a scientist will share what's hot about his or her research while sampling several spicy sauces.

Host: Jean-Thomas Jobin

**Reserve fast! Seating for this show is limited

Canal immersion – lectures in the dark – starting at 7:30 p.m., eight 20-min shows

Who's never dreamed of plunging into the world of a researcher through the soundscape of that scientist's everyday life? A true escape for the senses.

Intermission : Haut-parleuses – spontaneous express lectures – 10 mins.

Ready or not – here we go! Keep an eye out for female researchers who'll be giving their research a voice – a loud and clear one.

**An original idea presented by Acfas.

Bouffe.tv – one on one – 10 mins.

Thirsty to learn more? Does your mouth water at the thought of a good discussion? We've got all the ingredients here to spark a conversation between you and a researcher.

Ciné Popcorn – screening and discussion – 30 mins.

Friday's film is here! On the bill: mummies, black holes and climate disasters. Scientists comment on excerpts from their favorite movies.

**An activity presented by UQAM's Cœur des sciences.

Take up the challenge! – demonstrations – 15 to 60 mins.

Think you could use scientists' research equipment? A challenge to match your expectations!

Planet Biodôme – night visit – 30 mins.

Discover the wonders of nature by way of an exceptional immersion experience. Enjoy a memorable journey at the Biodôme after dark and talk about it afterwards with scientists.

About Researchers' Night

Inspired by the success of European Researchers' Night, organized for more than 15 years in over 300 cities in Europe, Espace pour la vie launched a North American edition of the renowned event in 2019.

Researchers' Night is an inter-museum initiative of Espace pour la vie co-organized with the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale (IRBV). It is supported by a number of collaborating institutions:

This year, the celebration will take place simultaneously at the Planétarium, the Biodôme and the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.4 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

