Researchers' Night: Scientists invite you to the Summit!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - For its 4th edition, Researchers' Night is rolling out the red carpet in front of the iconic Biosphère and turning the venue into a true "international summit."

This November 10, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, Montréal Space for Life invites visitors to assume the role of "delegate" and seize the opportunity to come and personally meet hundreds of researchers from fields as diverse as biology, health, community science, social sciences and astronomy.

Researchers' night (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie Montreal)

Together under the Biosphère's geodesic dome for the space of an evening, the public and scientists will get to exchange ideas and reflections, and take part in concrete actions that will help usher in a desirable future.

Researchers' Night comes around every year!

Besides the demonstrations, experiments and face-to-face meetings with scientists, three lectures hosted by Catherine Éthier are part of the program: a duel between two researchers on the theme Être ou ne pas être… vivant! (To be or not to be…alive!) as well as two presentations by eminent American scientists who will share among other things their in-the-field experiences of the consequences of climate change.

Also on hand will be microbiologist Chloé Savard, alias @tardibabe on Instagram, who will present works live, while the hosts of the podcast Les Lucioles (Fireflies) will record a special episode before the public during the event. All of this in a festive atmosphere, with a DJ and with beverages for purchase on-site.

Complete program for the evening

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 13 .

To allow as many people as possible to participate while avoiding line-ups, a number of visit slots will be available. In addition, since the lectures being offered have limited capacity, visitors will be able to choose whether or not to attend a lecture when they make their reservations.

Researchers' Night is an initiative of Space for Life, organized jointly with the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale (IRBV) . It is supported by a number of collaborating organizations:

This year, the celebration will take place simultaneously at the Biosphère and at the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Sciences .

We thank the U.S. embassy and consulates in Canada for their generous contribution.

A small step for biodiversity: let's use public transit (the Biosphère is two minutes from the Jean-Drapeau Métro station).

ABOUT

Montréal Space for Life

Space for Life is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These five prestigious Ville de Montréal institutions constitute Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

