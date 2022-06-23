Survey commissioned by LG Electronics Canada uncovers majority of Canadians have considered the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily lives and nearly half would consider purchasing AI-enabled devices to help reduce the amount of household tasks

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - How do Canadians like to spend their time? According to a new survey commissioned by LG Electronics Canada, the overwhelming majority of Canadians surveyed prioritize spending time with friends and family (71 percent) and caring for themselves also known as self-care, (65 percent) above all else.

However, making time for the things that matter most is not always possible. In fact, the majority of Canadians surveyed (60 percent) agree that household tasks are a burden and there are simply not enough hours in the day to get everything done. For one-fifth or 20 per cent of Canadians, the weight of household tasks is so great that it is impacting their overall mood and their stress and/or anxiety levels.

What's the solution? Nearly half of Canadians (45 percent) agree that artificial intelligence (AI) and a "smart" home can help to get the job done. In fact, 6 out of 10 Canadians find it useful to control aspects of their home from an app on their phone, regardless of where they are located. Most Canadians (82 percent) also like that they can receive notifications about the status of their smart devices on their phone, TV or computer.

"Spending more than 300 hours a year on household tasks is equivalent to flying to the moon and back four times," commented Don Pennell, Vice President, Home Appliance Sales, LG Electronics Canada. "Our goal at LG is to provide Canadians with innovations that help fuel a better life. LG ThinQ-enabled Connected Home smart appliances are designed to make our day-to-day lives easier, so we can spend more time on what matters most."

How can the LG Connected Home help to complete household tasks? LG's ThinQ technology makes it easy to control home appliances from a mobile phone. Short on dinner prep time? The LG ThinQ app enables users to pre-heat the oven when you're not in the kitchen. Need help with the laundry? ThinQ technology can start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when you're the laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle, making it the ultimate laundry hack. Not sure how to wash a specific garment? Download up to 17 additional cycles on the ThinQ app to ensure the cycle caters to specific fabric needs. The LG ThinQ app will even send a notification when someone has left the refrigerator door open, help monitor the fridge's power consumption and send reminders when the air and water filters need changing.

LG's Connected Home smart appliances make life at home more convenient and more organized, helping Canadians reduce the amount of time spent on household tasks and giving them the time they need for what's most important – self-care and spending more time with friends and family, according to the survey.

The survey also uncovered some interesting facts about Canadians' habits when it comes to household tasks:

Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians are leaving laundry in the washing machine or dryer for an extended period because they forget about it

One-third of Canadians re-wash dishes because there is food residue visible after they come out of the dishwasher

Approximately 4 in 10 Canadians admit they pour laundry detergent into the washing machine's dispenser without measuring it properly

One in 10 Canadians will open the dishwasher before the cycle is done because they need something from it.

For more information on LG's home appliances, please visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/appliances.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Elec-tronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About Angus Reid Surveys

These are the findings of a study/survey fielded from May 30th to June 1st, 2022 with a representative sample of 1,507 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One Canada, Nicole Tuschak, C: 647-273-5441, [email protected]