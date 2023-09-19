RESAAS Wins PropTech Breakthrough Award for Third Year in Succession

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is proud to announce it has won the prestigious PropTech Breakthrough Award for the third year in succession.

This year's PropTech Breakthrough Awards received over 1,700 nominations globally.

RESAAS secured the "2023 Agent Match Solution of the Year" Award, with notable recognition given for bringing the power of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to Real Estate Agents by integrating RESAAS with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Fellow winners from this year's awards include: Snapdocs, Xandar Kardian, Yardi, and JLL (NYSE: JLL). Submissions were judged on several critical characteristics including innovation, functionality, performance, ease of integration and ease of use.

"RESAAS is proud to secure our third successive win of this sought-after award," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "This consecutive achievement demonstrates RESAAS' continued position as the real estate industry's leading solution for Real Estate Agents."

RESAAS won the 2022 Award as a result of its industry leading, broker-agnostic referral platform for REALTORS®, and electronic, e-signed referral agreements between Real Estate Agents.

PropTech Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, which internationally recognizes B2B and B2C technology products and services. Sectors relevant to RESAAS include PropTech, FinTech and A.I. where past winners include IBM and Google.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com