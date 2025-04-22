RESAAS Launches Homeowner Association Certification with HOA.com

VANCOUVER, BC and PHOENIX, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to launch a certification for real estate agents working with Homeowner Associations (HOAs).

53% of homes in the United States of America are located within HOAs.

The "Certified HOA Specialist™ (CHS)" certification has been developed in partnership with HOA.com, an authority in homeowner associations across the USA.

The CHS certification is available exclusively to RESAAS Agents. The program enables real estate agents to win more listings within HOAs, avoid costly transaction mistakes, and provides a playbook for building trust within HOA neighborhoods.

"Over half of the homes in the United States are part of homeowners associations, which traditionally carry additional complexities for real estate agents to navigate," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The Certified HOA Specialist™ certification was created to address the specific needs of real estate agents working within the 370,000 HOA communities nationwide. Partnering with HOA.com has resulted in a first-class certification that provides RESAAS Agents with the necessary skills, insights and tools to demonstrate the additional value their clients require in HOA communities."

The Certified HOA Specialist™ course is a 4-hour online program, priced at $499 USD. Upon successful certification, real estate agents gain access to ongoing practical training, marketing tools, live learning opportunities, and "verified CHS" marketing collateral.

"We are proud to partner with RESAAS, one of the most trusted brands in real estate technology, to make Certified HOA Specialist™ accessible to real estate agents everywhere," said Brandon Barnum, CEO of HOA.com. "RESAAS Agents are known for being forward-thinking professionals. We are excited to support their success across the vast number of HOA markets across America."

More information can be found at www.HOA.com/RESAAS

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

