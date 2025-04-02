RESAAS Expands on New Agreement with RE/MAX

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to provide additional information on its new agreement with RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading real estate franchisors.

Under the terms of the three-year, automatically renewing agreement, effective March 18, 2025, RESAAS generates revenue from multiple channels, comprising of 1) setup fee, 2) recurring monthly license fees, and 3) variable transaction fees. As of the date of this press release, the setup fee has been paid in full, with billing for monthly license fees commenced. The recurring monthly license fee will result in an approximately 50% increase in revenue to the Company. The Company expects to generate potentially significant additional revenues from the variable transaction fee, although the quantum is dependent on future transaction volume.

An official launch announcement, containing specific details, will be made jointly by both companies at the end of April 2025.

This updated press release has been released in response to a request for additional information by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), such that prospective investors are suitably aware of the significance of this agreement to the Company.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (604) 558-2929, Website: www.resaas.com