RESAAS Wins Prestigious Industry Award from Tech Breakthrough

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the Company has won this year's PropTech Breakthrough Award: Agent Match Solution of the Year for International referral business, cementing its position as the real estate industry's leading solution for Agents and Brokers.

"RESAAS is honored to win this internationally recognized award, showcasing the pedigree of our enterprise-grade technology platform," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS provides Real Estate Agents the very latest in PropTech solutions. Focusing on our unique real estate data, RESAAS solutions provide unrivalled business value to the global real estate industry."

The 2021 PropTech Breakthrough Awards received over 1,350 nominations. PropTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough, an internationally recognized market intelligence company specializing in emerging B2B and B2C technology products and services. Past winners include Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) for FinTech, IBM (NYSE: IBM) for AI, Western Union (NYSE: WU) in FinTech, Rocket Mortgage (NYSE: RKT) for Loan Solutions and Credit Suisse (SWX: CSGN) for FinTech.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

