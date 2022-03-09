RESAAS Wins HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Award

Inclusion in Prestigious Honoree List Reflects RESAAS' Leadership Position in Technology for the Real Estate Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS ) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has been selected as a HousingWire Tech100 award recipient for 2022, further cementing its position as the real estate industry's leading solution for Agents and Brokers.

HousingWire's Tech100 industry recognized program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that real estate professionals face every day. Alongside RESAAS, this years' winners include other industry-leading companies such as Compass Real Estate (NYSE: COMP), Keller Williams Realty, Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), and Pacaso.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award which reflects the increasing market recognition of RESAAS as an innovative solutions provider for REALTORS®," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "We look forward to leading the industry's digital transformation alongside some of the other high-caliber Tech100 honorees as we continue to scale our platform globally."

"As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy," said Sarah Wheeler, HW Media Editor-in-Chief. "Companies like RESAAS are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

