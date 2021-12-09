RESAAS Wins 'Best Online Real Estate Platform 2021' Award from Capital Finance International

RESAAS' International Referral Platform Recognized for its Global Scale and Depth of Market Insight for Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has won this year's Best Online Real Estate Platform Award from Capital Finance International ("CFI").

The internationally recognized award highlights the unprecedented referral business facilitated by RESAAS' global platform, cementing its position as the real estate industry's leading solution for Agents and Brokers.

"We are honored to have RESAAS showcased alongside industry titans, as leaders within our respective categories," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS provides Real Estate Agents with the very latest in PropTech solutions. Maintaining focus on our unique ecosystem of real estate data, RESAAS delivers unrivaled business value to the global real estate industry."

The 2021 CFI awards nominees were put forward and voted for by independent readers and subscribers of CFI along with employees from organizations such as World Bank Group and various UN and EU bodies. Previous winners include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Deloitte, IBM (NYSE: IBM), Mercedes-Benz (ETR: DAI), Santander (BME: SAN), and The London Stock Exchange, among other leading organizations.

Each year, CFI seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economic convergence, CFI realizes that best practice is to be found throughout the world and the Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

