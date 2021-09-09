RESAAS to Present at RE/MAX Commercial Symposium

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced it will be presenting at the RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) Commercial Symposium, taking place in Denver, Colorado on Monday, September 13th, 2021.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present on "Creating Value Through Referrals" in a 30-minute keynote session in the afternoon.

"RE/MAX Commercial is excited to have RESAAS participate in our National Commercial Symposium," said Mike Reagan, Senior Vice President at RE/MAX World Headquarters. "Mr. Rossiter will present a comprehensive roadmap for effectively leveraging in-network referrals based on his years of experience working with our Global team, and will give a preview of upcoming offerings from RESAAS specific to the RE/MAX Commercial network."

RESAAS has powered RE/MAX Global's Referral Exchange since 2014, connecting RE/MAX's Residential Agents in over 100 countries around the world. RESAAS will be officially launching for the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) sector in the weeks ahead.

About RE/MAX Commercial

RE/MAX Commercial, part of the world's most productive real estate network, is a leader in the commercial and investment arenas. RE/MAX Commercial closes more than $11 Billion in total commercial volume from over 25,000 transactions annually, enabled by more than 3,000 RE/MAX Commercial Practitioners that work in more than 50 countries and territories. *

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

