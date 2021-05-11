RESAAS to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place May 17-18, 2021.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 7:15 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NEs0F-GZSGqlKvlfRKcN6A

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

