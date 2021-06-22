RESAAS to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company") a technology platform for the real estate industry, will host a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, will present an overview of the Platform, business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779 Conference Code: 13720729 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145350

A telephone replay and transcript will be available approximately four hours after the call and will run through Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13720729. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

